'Wounded' Trump is 'anxious and nervous' after string of primary losses: former GOP lawmaker
Appearing on MSNBC early on Memorial Day morning, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) claimed there are no certainties anymore with regard to the Republican Party primaries where a sitting GOP lawmaker is being challenged by a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate, as the recent elections in Georgia and North Carolina have shown.

Speaking with "Politics Nation" host Rev. Al Sharpton, the Florida Republican admitted that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is a major underdog in her race to hold onto her seat, but argued that Trump is nonetheless anxious about suffering any more defeats that diminish his standing within the party as a force to be reckoned with.

"Trump's attempt to oust Cheney comes as Politico quotes a poll showing her trailing by 30 points in the primary," host Sharpton began after showing clips of the former president speaking at a Wyoming rally this past weekend. "How do you see Liz Cheney in the next couple of months and what are her chances of winning with these kind of attacks?"

"Well, reverend, certainly, Liz Cheney is the underdog," the Florida Republican replied. "Wyoming is a very conservative state and Trump is popular in Wyoming and we know that Liz Cheney is his number one target."

"But I will tell you this," he added, "Donald Trump is very anxious and nervous. He got clobbered last week in Alabama and Georgia. Mitch McConnell's candidate beat his candidate in Alabama and, in Georgia, of course, two of his big targets, Governor [Brian] Kemp and the secretary of state, both were comfortably supported in their Republican primaries."

"So Trump is now moving on because he's wounded, he is suffering some wounds," he elaborated. "Not just in Alabama and Georgia, but also in North Carolina, with Representative [Madison] Cawthorn."

"So Trump is really going all-in now, making sure Liz Cheney gets defeated. But the trend in the Republican primaries is not good for Donald Trump right now, so maybe Liz Cheney does have a chance to survive," he suggested.

