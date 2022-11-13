'I’m tired of losing': Trump's 2024 rivals are ramping up their attacks and courting his donors

With the so-called Republican "Red Wave" failing to materialize -- in large part because of Donald Trump -- his rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination are becoming more emboldened and openly attacking him while also courting his donors who are also looking to move on.

According to a report from the Washington Post, the former president is now considered damaged goods after a massive number of the candidates he endorsed in the 2020 midterms went down to defeat.

That, in turn, has Republicans who are looking at a more easily obtainable presidential bid feeling safer about publically criticizing the former president while also working behind the scenes to undercut his financial support.

As the Post reported, "In private conversations among donors, operatives and other 2024 presidential hopefuls, a growing number of Republicans are trying to seize what they believe may be their best opportunity to sideline Trump and usher in a new generation of party leaders," before adding, "Many blame Tuesday’s midterm results — Republicans made smaller-than-expected gains in the House and failed to gain control of the Senate — on the former president, who during the primaries elevated extremist candidates who fared poorly in the general election. The discouraging election outcomes, combined with Trump’s 2020 loss to Biden, have increased both public and private talk of considering a post-Trump world."

Case in point, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) was blunt in his assessment of Trump following Tuesday's debacle.

RELATED: 'They want him out of their way': Some Republicans would now welcome a Trump indictment



“How about this? When Donald Trump won in 2016, he said we were going to get so tired of winning we would ask him to stop winning so much,” he complained. “In 2018, we lose the House. In 2020, we lose the Senate and the White House. In 2021, we lose two winnable [Senate] seats in Georgia. And in 2022, we vastly underperform historic norms given inflation and gas prices and crime and a president at 40 percent. I’m tired of losing.”

He then added, “The only winning that has been done since Donald Trump has been president is for Donald Trump. That’s what you tell people.”

The report notes that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) and Christie have seen a massive increase in attention as the possible face of the party post-Trump while former Trump administration officials are also making moves behind the scenes.

"Other Republicans generating some 2024 speculation include Christie; Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador under Trump; Mike Pompeo, former CIA director and secretary of state under Trump; and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who hinted at his higher aspirations during his victory speech Tuesday night," the report states before adding, "Pence and Pompeo, in particular, have been meeting with Trump donors nonstop, said a Republican in touch with many potential 2024 candidates.

According to top GOP donor Bobbie Kilberg, "Donald Trump needs to go away, period. He has shown yet again that he basically cares only about himself and not about the future of the Republican Party. If it doesn’t change, we are going to have a really sad state of affairs.”

You can read more here.