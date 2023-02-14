Nikki Haley's attacks on 'loser' Trump will backfire -- here's why: former GOP strategist
Former President Donald Trump understands something about Republicans and losing, according to one veteran GOP strategist -- and none of his challengers can match what he offers.

Nikki Haley officially entered the 2024 presidential race, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough faulted her announcement for failing to sufficiently blame Trump for Republican Party losses, but campaign strategist Stuart Stevens said that wouldn't matter to GOP voters even if she had tarred him as a repeat loser.

"I'm not sure they really think they are losing," Stevens said. "I don't think they really judge success the way that you and I would judge it and the way most people would judge it, which is, are we carrying the day for our country? They see themselves fighting for a cause. That cause is about preservation of a mythical past, so they want someone who is going to go out there and reflect their values. It is really an aggrievement mentality they developed."

"Under Ronald Reagan, to be born in America, you won [the] life lottery," he continued. "In their view, they're victims. Donald Trump is someone who speaks to their victimhood. As long as they're hearing that, I think that that is incredibly satisfying to them, and they don't want to give in. I'm personally not sure this winnability argument is going to be persuasive with Republicans because they want someone who will go out there and fight for the sake of fighting, and make them feel better about the fight."

"I think, ultimately, they're confident that they are on the right side of history and they are going to win," Stevens added. "I think that gives them an entirely different perspective on it than you and I would have."

