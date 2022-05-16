‘Give Madison a second chance’: Trump comes to defense of ‘foolish’ Cawthorn despite being ‘weirded out’

Former President Donald Trump defended embattled Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) after the congressman was caught in a series of scandals.

In recent months, Cawthorn was scolded by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he admitted lying about cocaine use and orgies in Washington, D.C. The congressman has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement for speeding, driving with a revoked license and other infractions.

Rolling Stone reported earlier this month that Trump was "weirded out" by Cawthorn and wondered if the congressman is "f--king his cousin."

But in a message posted to Truth Social, the former president said that he was ready to give Cawthorn a "second chance."

Trump recalled that Cawthorn had lost the use of his legs in an automobile accident.

"When Madison was first elected to Congress, he did a great job," he opined. "Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don't believe he'll make again...let's give Madison a second chance!"

Cawthorn appeared at a Trump rally in North Carolina earlier this year.