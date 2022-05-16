Liz Cheney accuses GOP House leadership of enabling white nationalism

On Monday morning, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) lashed out at the leadership of her own party for turning a blind eye to the overt racism being promoted by members of their own caucus.

Coming on the heels of the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo, New York where an 18-year-old man used a high-powered weapon to slaughter 10 people and wound three in a grocery store in a predominately Black neighborhood, Cheney appeared to call out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for sitting idly by.

"The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse," she wrote before adding, " @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them."

Over the weekend, following the shooting, Rep Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was singled out for promoting the "great replacement theory" that was the central thesis of the shooter's manifesto in ads on Facebook.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP's 'crazy erratic' Nancy Mace is having 'trouble managing her office': Republican colleagues

In an earlier editorial condemning Stefanik, New York's Union Leader slammed her for using "alarmist anti-immigrant rhetoric that’s become standard fare for the party of Donald Trump."

"She doesn’t quite attack immigrants directly; instead, she alleges that Democrats are looking to grant citizenship to undocumented immigrants in order to gain a permanent liberal majority, or, as she calls it, a 'permanent election insurrection,'" the editors wrote. "Quite a choice of words, of course, considering that the country is still suffering the aftershocks of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington by supporters of Mr. Trump who tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election."

Stefanik, it should be noted, is third in line in the House GOP leadership, a position she swiftly rose to after Cheney was booted for attacking Donald Trump for his part on the Jan 6th insurrection.

For his part, McCarthy has yet to post anything -- not even a "thoughts and prayers" -- on his official Twitter account, @GOPLeader, about the Saturday afternoon shooting as of Monday morning.

You can see Cheney's tweet below or at this link.