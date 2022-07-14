'Blacklisted' Trump advisers worry about who replaced them: 'It's bad -- like, next level'

After overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court handed Republican state legislatures the power to usher in strict laws that regulate the ability of women to seek healthcare.

"What we know is that right now, more than 50 percent of abortions are medical abortions, using portion pills, right?" ABC News reporter Juju Chang explained. "How to regulate that crossing state lines is going to be thorny. And overseas, how do you regulate it?"

Clinton cut in to say that the FDA has already regulated it by saying that it's safe and effective.

"With all due respect to the states looking to further restrict a woman or pregnant person's ability to make the right choices for themselves, the FDA has said, we have already done this," she said.

Pharmaceutical abortion means that the states would have to try and regulate interstate commerce, which is a power the Constitution gives not to the states, but to Congress. States don't have the power to restrict the U.S. mail. Attempting to restrict shipping from private companies like UPS or FedEx would be another question entirely.

"I think what's happening is we're becoming this theocracy," said Sunny Hostin, who once worked as a federal prosecutor. "People on the Supreme Court and other courts are letting their faith interfere with the law, and that's a problem that I've always talked about because as a Catholic, of course, I am against abortion at any time, but as a lawyer, I know that I can't impose my faith on other people."

"What is interesting to me is it is clearly illegal to impose -- for one state to impose restrictions on another -- on someone traveling out of their state," Hostin continued. "And a friend of mine just sent me a letter from the Texas Freedom Caucus that was sent to the chair of the management committee of Sidley Austin, a law firm, and they say it has come to their attention that they have tried to reimburse the travel cost of employees who leave Texas to go and get abortion services in another state. And they have threatened them not only with civil penalties, but criminal penalties as well."

Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin, who said that she is pro-life, said that "there is nothing less conservative to me than the idea that a state would bar interstate travel to another state to get services that you want. This is what drives me crazy about the current Republican Party is it's not in step with what the actual conservative values are, which is that decision that you can make for yourself, barring interstate travel and commerce."

Hostin agreed that it's unconstitutional.

