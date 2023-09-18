Reporter blasts media to their face for Biden age bashing amid debate over Trump's mental stability

It wasn't long ago that Donald Trump was bragging that he passed a mental fitness test because he could remember five things in a row, "person, woman, man, camera, TV." As it turns out, the questionnaire wasn't about his mental acuity at all, but rather a test given to chart mental decline over time, according to the doctor who created it. Trump previously called the test "hard."

Now, the conversation du jour is about President Joe Biden's age. While Biden is known for being fit, enjoying physical activities, and continues to enjoy a heavy load of global travel and long meetings, Trump has seen a significantly reduced campaign schedule compared to 2016.

Reporter Molly Jong-Fast made the pot to CNN's Jim Acosta and S.E. Cupp on Sunday when she attacked the former for trying to say that somehow Biden is the same as Trump.

"You know, Molly, this poll also finds that a lot of likely voters are concerned about whether Joe Biden if re-elected, would finish out a second term," said Cupp.

"I think she's completely wrong here, and I would say this," Jong-Fast clapped back. "First of all, national polls are meaningless. We're 414 days till this election. If you look back in 1995, you had [Robert] Doll, crushing [Bill] Clinton. I mean national polls are meaningless."

What Jong-Fast might mean in this case is that the election isn't decided at a national level, it's decided by a handful of states, not the national popular vote. So, the polls that matter would be for states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"The guy is old, but he's 2 1/2 years older than Trump," Jong-Fast pointed out. "The whole narrative has been Biden is too old. People are being asked in polls, do you find Biden old? Trump is a man who was, during his presidency, bragging about passing a cognitive test. Man, woman, person, camera, television. I mean this is wild stuff. Biden just got back from a five-day European trip. The guy has been doing a great job. Every time he speaks, he's fine."

At the same time, Jong-Fast pointed out that this has been the GOP's narrative when it comes to any candidate.

"Remember in 2016, Trump world told us that Hillary Clinton was too sick to serve, that she had passed out, that she had pneumonia," said Jong-Fast. "Like — this is what they do. This is their playbook. And, again, a rematch of the same candidates is not much fun, but I think it's really important that the mainstream media does not cover Donald Trump like a normal candidate because we know from his twice impeachment, multiple civil and criminal charges, and, you know, his various other things — and leading an armed insurrection — that this guy is not a normal candidate who believes in democracy."

The CBS poll that Acosta and Cupp were citing also showed that Biden enjoys the majority of his support from those under 30 (65 percent.) For those 30 to 44, Biden has 56 percent of support.

See the exchange in the video below or at the link here.





Reporter blasts media to their face for Biden age bashing after debate over Trump's mental stability




