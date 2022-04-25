Michael Cohen flips out on 'clown carnival barker' Trump's latest 'stupid' claims
In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Michael Cohen, who once served as Donald Trump's attorney, ripped into claims his former boss made at a rally in Delaware, Ohio on Saturday night.

In the almost seven-minute rant, the man who paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her affair with Trump, broke down various assertions the former president made, bluntly calling them "stupid, stupid" among other insults.

In the video, which can be seen below, Cohen ridiculed Trump's boast about passing a cognitive test, with the attorney claiming, "The only people who are amazed are you, you and you ... nobody really actually called you on it.”

Interspersed with comments made by Cohen were clips of the former president at the rally.

Focusing on the rally itself, Cohen took a shot an additional shot at the former president, asking why anyone in their right mind would attend one of his rallies, asking, "Is it to watch a shit show? To watch the clown carnival barker?”

