Donald Trump again signaled his concern about the possibility of former Vice President Mike Pence testifying against him in the Jan. 6 case.

The ex-president has been charged with conspiring to defraud the U.S., conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, obstructing an official proceeding and violating a Reconstruction-era civil rights statute that makes it a crime to conspire to violate rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution, and Trump appears to realize Pence would be a key witness against him at trial.

"I never said anything bad or even slightly inappropriate to Liddle’ Mike Pence," Trump posted Monday morning on his Truth Social website. "What I did do was make him, over the many people who wanted it, Vice President of the United States. Disloyalty in politics is alive and well. MAGA!!!"



Pence turned over his contemporaneous notes from the post-election period to special counsel Jack Smith and has not ruled out testifying against Trump at trial in this case, and the former president reposted an attack from Sunday shortly after his denial of making inappropriate comments to his former running mate.

"WOW, it’s finally happened!" Trump posted Sunday and then reported a day later. "Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!"

