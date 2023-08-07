Donald Trump
Donald Trump's closest allies are nervous they'll be swept up in his latest indictment.

The twice-impeached former president was indicted last week for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, and his closest advisers are taking this set of charges seriously, reported The Daily Beast.

“Most of us look at the Jan. 6 stuff as the most concerning,” one Trump confidant said. “There is real concern this must be handled perfectly.”

Six unindicted co-conspirators were listed in the indictment, and Trump confidantes don't see how they can sidestep investigators if they come calling.

“You either shut up completely or you spill,” said one Trump source.

Another confidant who regularly speaks to Trump said the investigation's speed has made the former president's allies nervous.

“You’re not going to be able to put your big toe in the water,” said that source. “The whole leg and body goes in. The prosecution will not allow them to dance in the margins.”

Trump has already been indicted in a Florida court by special counsel Jack Smith and in Manhattan by district attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., and he could be indicted as soon as this week in Fulton County, Georgia, by district attorney Fani Willis, and some of his allies say the growing number of prosecutions would help him politically.

“I think at some point it becomes laughable,” said Jackson Lahmeyer, founder of Pastors for Trump. “The more, the merrier at this point.”

But not all of his advisers agree.

“No,” said one adviser. “Of course not.”

