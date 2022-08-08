Trump demanded military parade without wounded vets because 'it doesn’t look good for me': new book

According to yet another book about Donald Trump's four years in office, the former president was reportedly enamored with the idea of a massive military parade, but then added he didn't want to see any wounded veterans participating.

In an excerpt from “The Divider: Trump in the White House,” by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, the New York Times noted a confrontation the former president had with his chief of staff.

According to the book, the former president was impressed after observing the Bastille Day parade in Paris and suggested to then-White House chief of staff John Kelly -- a retired U.S. Marine Corps general -- that he wanted a similar display of military force.

Baker and Glasser wrote that, after returning from his 2017 Paris trip, Trump told Kelly to see about duplicating the parade but added, "Look, I don’t want any wounded guys in the parade. This doesn’t look good for me.”

“Kelly could not believe what he was hearing,” the book reports. “‘Those are the heroes,’ he told Trump. ‘In our society, there’s only one group of people who are more heroic than they are — and they are buried over in Arlington.’”

Trump reportedly repeated, “I don’t want them. It doesn’t look good for me.”

