'This looks nefarious': CNN's Dana Bash says Trump's document toilet flushing is clearly 'not legal'

CNN's Dana Bash on Monday said that former President Donald Trump could face further legal scrutiny over new photos that back up claims that he regularly flushed presidential records down the toilet.

Reacting to a report from Axios about photos of flushed documents provided by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Bash said that such actions would clearly break laws regarding the preservation of presidential records.

"It's not legal," she said. "I mean, there is a law that is in place since the era post-Nixon that you have to preserve presidential records -- that is the people who work in the White House and the man who was elected to the White House. And that is the rule. Which is why you have seen reporting from Maggie and others, the then-president had a habit of ripping things up and throwing them in the trash."

She then said she could think of few reasonable justifications for flushing the documents.

"This looks nefarious," she said. "We don't know the specifics. I don't know if we're going to get to the bottom of what exactly was in there, because you're going to have to have the former president cop to it. There's no indication that is something he would do."

Nonetheless, Bash said the photos provided compelling evidence that they were authentic White House documents.

"It's a sharpie and it looks like Donald Trump's handwriting," she said of the torn-up documents photographed in the toilet.

