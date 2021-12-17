Republicans want nothing to do with Trump's war on Mitch McConnell: report
Composite image of President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Photos by Gage Skidmore.

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's constant attacks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are not being greeted with open arms by McConnell's Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate.

Since McConnell decided to not back the former president's claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, the Kentucky Republican has been targeted by Trump for ouster with ex-president referring to him as the "Old Crow" and insisting he be forced out of his leadership spot in the party.

As Natalie Allison and Burgess Everett report, despite Trump's pleas, only two Republicans running for Senate -- and no sitting GOP senators -- have publicly turned their backs on McConnell, leaving the former president shouting into the void and getting no traction in his battle with the GOP leader.

According to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) who was the recipient of Trump's endorsement when he entered politics, voters, "care more about what you do as a senator, what you bring up, what you voted against, how you fight for it.”

RELATED: The emperor has no clothes: Trump supporters are abandoning former president as his weaknesses are exposed

On Thursday, Trump launched another broadside at McConnell, claiming, "How this guy can stay as Leader is beyond comprehension—this is coming not only from me, but from virtually everyone in the Republican Party. He is a disaster and should be replaced as ‘Leader’ ASAP!”

"Still, anti-McConnell sentiment has yet to become a dominant theme on the campaign trail ahead of 2022 elections. Republican campaign staffers in multiple states said their candidates have so far received only one or two questions at events about their support for McConnell — far short of a rallying cry from the conservative base," Politico reports with Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) adding, "I don’t think most people are going to vote for a candidate based on who they are going to vote for leader.”

"McConnell declined to comment for this story. When asked Thursday about Trump's push to replace him as leader, the Kentucky Republican declined to engage, only telling reporters 'good try.' His advisers say the GOP leader is only focused on winning back the majority — and point out that no one has ever voted against McConnell as leader, a position he has held since 2007," Politico adds.

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews