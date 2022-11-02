Trump-backed GOP candidates will be expected to take down Mitch McConnell: MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald J. Trump. (White House Photo by Tia Dufour.)

Former President Donald Trump expects the Republican candidates he backed in U.S. Senate races to stick the knife in Mitch McConnell's hopes to become majority leader again, according to MSNBC's Claire McCaskill.

The former Democratic senator told "Morning Joe" that the ex-president was backing low-quality candidates who owe their political fortunes to him with the expectation that they'll exact revenge against his political enemy McConnell and give him total control over the Republican Party.

"I mean, these legislatures are slavish to Donald Trump," McCaskill said. "I mean, you peel all this back at the middle of it you have this guy sitting down at his golf club that's really motivating all of these people to try to leave these avenues of claiming false fraud open to anybody who loses. It is the most undemocratic small-D thing that could possibly happen in this country, and, you know, one thing, I've listened to you guys talk about Ukraine and what's going to happen in the Senate. I think people need to realize that Donald Trump's power over the Republican Party has not gone away. In fact, in many ways it's grown."

"Just think for a minute," she continued. "You act like we're very confident that Mitch McConnell won't stop funding to Ukraine. J.D. Vance, Blake Masters, [Mehmet] Oz -- what do they all have in common? Totally Trump-created people, they are Trump folks. They're coming into a Senate where they are going to be expected by Trump to vote against Mitch McConnell for leader, and they're going to be joining a bunch of other Trump senators who are not in any way loyal to Mitch McConnell. If anybody thinks that's going to happen in the Senate or any of these legislators are going to get better as long as Donald Trump is in power is fooling themselves."

READ MORE: 'Flat-out insane': Arizona voters fume at pro-Trump ballot drop box vigilantes

Watch the video below or at this link.

11 02 2022 07 35 35 www.youtube.com

SmartNews