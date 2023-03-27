Morning Joe flattens the 'morons' who keep getting played by Donald Trump

On Monday morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough offered up a heaping helping of scorn for members of Congress and supporters of Donald Trump for believing every word that comes out of his mouth, saying they are getting played and they should know better by now.

Reacting to the former president's made-up claim that he was going to be arrested almost one week ago, the "Morning Joe" host stated that those who expressed outrage against the government over the bogus claim need to admit they are being used.

At one point, focusing on the Trump-inspired John Durham investigation that turned up nothing, Scarborough exclaimed, "Every time they do this they make fools of themselves."

Claiming Durham "humiliated himself," he added, "When that all blew up in their face, he was left looking like a fool. Now I know a couple of people at the Wall Street Journal editorial page who tried to prop him up a little bit because it was so humiliating, but it didn't work, he just humiliated himself. And then you have [Ohio Republican] Jim Jordan who is investigating the investigators on Capitol Hill and that is blowing up in his face. He's looking like a fool."

"And now you've got all these Trumpers going, 'We owned the libs last week, we owned the libs,' when it was Trump again who said on Tuesday I'm going to be charged on Tuesday' -- ended up not being charged," he added.

Addressing Trump's bogus claim that he'd learned from a purported "leak" that he would be taken into custody, Scarborough singled out Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for amplifying the lie.

"Elise Stefanik goes 'oh, leaks, leaks.' There were no leaks. It was Donald Trump who did it and now these morons a week later are going, 'ooooh, the libs,'" he laughed.

Watch the video below or at this link.