'Bet he smiles in his mugshot': Trump allies think indictment will only help his 2024 chances
Donald Trump's allies say his indictment in New York should only help his chances in the 2024 election.

The former president was charged by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg in the hush money payoff to Stormy Daniels, and his Republican allies immediately circled the wagons around him, reported The Daily Beast.

"This only helps Trump -- polling shows most voters, including independent voters, see this as partisan,” said one GOP strategist. “The rumor of Trump’s indictment only strengthened his position in the GOP primary, I would expect his numbers get even stronger."

The strategist insisted the indictment would put Democrats on the ropes because they would be forced to comment on anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

“It will force their hands to comment on a Soros-funded DA, or not,” the strategist said, “which speaks volumes for GOP voters.”

Another source who has spoken to Trump for decades agreed, saying the criminal indictment would put Trump in a stronger position.

“Donald Trump fights his best from the ropes, he really does,” the source said. “Some of his best knockout punches have been from the ropes.”

Even Republicans who believe Trump deserves accountability seem to think the charges will help his election chances.

“No one is above the law, everyone is entitled to due process,” said one longtime Republican strategist and adviser. “If this was politically driven, every American should be concerned… Justice shouldn’t be arbitrary.”

“Bet he smiles in his mugshot,” the operative added. “Maybe he’ll bring back THE KRAKEN.”

