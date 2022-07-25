Trump should be worried after 'crushing' loss of support from the WSJ and New York Post: columnist

Former President Donald Trump's loss of support from both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, as evidenced by two scathing editorials on Saturday that called him unfit to hold office again, is a "crushing" blow to his hope to run for re-election again in 2024, writes Dean Obeidallah for CNN.

Over the weekend, both of the Rupert Murdoch-owned papers came down hard on the former president after the most recent House Select Committee hearing provided irrefutable evidence that Trump sat by for over three hours and did nothing while the Capitol was under siege by his supporters.

After years of support for the twice-impeached former president, that information appears to have made in untenable for the conservative editorial boards to continue to back his comeback efforts.

As Obeidallah wrote, the loss of support from the NY Post will be hard for Trump to overcome.

A "new editorial published by the New York Post, "Trump's silence on Jan. 6 is damning," should worry him, given the newspaper's reach with a loyal pro-Trump audience and its status as one of the crown jewels of Rupert Murdoch's media empire," he wrote. "The conservative-leaning daily is not some random anti-MAGA publication; rather it gave Trump a full-throated endorsement when he ran for reelection in 2020 while saying a Joe Biden administration 'would be beholden to a socialist left.'"

Most worrisome, the columnist maintained, is the reach of the Post which gets 80 million online views per month from a predominantly Trump-enthusiastic readership.

"One thing about the New York Post that should concern Trump is something from his own playbook: It doesn't hold back when it slams people -- even someone like the ex-President whom it once championed. The paper is known for using clear, direct language and powerful framing -- and that's exactly what it deployed in its editorial crushing Trump," he wrote before adding, "The Post wrote that Trump's indefensible objective through all of this was 'to find any means -- damn the consequences -- to block the peaceful transfer of power.' Pointing out that the Justice Department must decide about possible criminal behavior, the newspaper's editorial board concluded that 'as a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country's chief executive again.'"

According to the columnist, "One thing is perfectly clear at this point: people either support Donald Trump or they support the United States of America. There's no overlap. Even the formerly Trump-loving New York Post is telling us that the ex-President's behavior that day cannot be defended."

You can read more here.