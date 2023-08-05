‘A lost soul’: Trump trashes Jack Smith at campaign event after judge's warning

Donald Trump trashed special counsel Jack Smith at an Alabama campaign event Friday night, a day after a magistrate judge warned the former president that his rhetoric could get him into trouble.

Trump delivered his remarks at the Alabama Republican Party Summer Dinner in Montgomery.

Trump touted his commanding lead in the Republican presidential race which he said is “despite the demented prosecution of our movement by our corrupt and highly partisan department of injustice and deranged Jack Smith.”

Trump then took aim at the special counsel.

“Doesn’t he look deranged?” Trump said of Smith.

“You see the picture with the purple robe, he's a deranged human being. We're getting stronger by the day, somebody said ‘you should treat him nicer’…Let me tell you this guy's a lost soul, bad guy. They don’t get nicer. He’s a deranged sick person,” Trump said.

Trump suggested that those behind his legal troubles are “the ones that have to be investigated.”

“Think of what we already achieved in this incredible four years and we had to go through Russia, Russia, Russia, we had to go through the Mueller report, which after two and a half years said ‘no collusion.’” Trump said Friday.

“…We had to go through all those phony FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court) things that were signed so badly. We had to go through a lot. All hoaxes and scams, and it's not changed at all. And they're the ones that have to be investigated. And those elections have to be investigated because we have to have those honorable elections in our country.”