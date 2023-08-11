Trump’s ‘David and Goliath' argument shut down by election case judge: analyst

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 election conspiracy case shut down the former president’s legal team’s argument that Trump should be given more leeway to share evidence that will be used against him when his case goes to trial, legal analyst Lisa Rubin said.

Rubin during an appearance on MSNBC told host Alicia Menendez that Trump lawyer John Lauro argued unsuccessfully that the special counsel’s vast resources made his client a “David” in a battle against a legal Goliath.

Judge Tanya Chutkan largely rendered a split decision over the special counsel’s request for a protective order. Chutkan ruled that the protective order will only cover material that’s been designated as sensitive by the Justice Department, but sided with prosecutors in ruling that witness interviews and recordings be included as sensitive.

“So the people who can see documents that are marked as sensitive, Alicia, are people who are employed by Trump's team,” Rubin said.

“That was a point of contention today because John Lauro, one of President Trump's lawyers essentially said, ‘We are the David in this fight and the Department of Justice in the special counsel's office with 60 lawyers at their disposal, they are the Goliath and we are going to need volunteer lawyers, people that we don't pay, to get through all of that discovery.’"

“That didn't go anywhere with Judge Chutkan, she said by your definition, Mr. Lauro, people who are unindicted co-conspirators in this case could look at sensitive materials.

“So Judge Chutkan was really putting the screws to the Trump team today.”

Watch the video below or at the link here.