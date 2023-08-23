How 'King' Trump and 'court jester' Giuliani think they will get through this: analyst

CNN political analyst Gloria Borger on Wednesday likened Rudy Giuliani to a “court jester” for Donald Trump in what she described as a “Shakespearean” episode.

Borger's comment came during an appearance on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” that followed the former Trump lawyer’s release on $150,000 bond after he was booked on 13 charges in connection with the 2020 election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia.

“Let me get your thoughts,” Blitzer said to Borger, “because it really is striking to see this mugshot of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, the former Chief U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. What impact will that have, this visual, especially for Trump supporters?”

“Well, I think Trump supporters are going to rally around Rudy Giuliani,” Borger said. “This whole thing, if you take a step back and think of it, and think of the last years, this is Shakespearean. This is something where you have you know, the King, who is Donald Trump in his chief, sort of court jester lawyer, both being indicted on very, very serious charges, and both deciding that the way to play this case is out in the public because it is the public adoration that they think will help get them through this.”

Borger noted that “their case was denied in more than 60 courts and today Giuliani himself made the case again about the weaponization of the Justice Department, and this whole notion that he and Donald Trump and others are trying to play out, which is we are the only things standing between you and an authoritarian state that is going to come and get you, and instead of trying to be people who was saying, you know, ‘this wasn't an invalid election, and Joe Biden's not president, shouldn't be president’. What they're saying is, ‘you know, we were trying to save you from an illegal election,’ and they're trying to try this case in public."

“And the question is, will it work?”

