Bob Woodward: Oath Keepers convictions puts new pressure on DOJ to indict Trump

The convictions of two Oath Keepers leaders on seditious conspiracy charges puts new pressure on the Department of Justice to indict Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to veteran journalist Bob Woodward.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his lieutenant Kelly Meggs were found guilty this week for their roles in the U.S. Capitol assault, and other militia members were convicted on other charges, and Woodward told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" those cases would weigh on attorney general Merrick Garland and newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith.

"It gives them a strong basis," Woodward said. "I think we are now at this point that the Justice Department, the new special counsel is going to have to indict Trump or explain why they are not indicting him. Now, that's certainly possible that they won't -- prosecutors have discretion, but the case of the violation -- I'm sorry, it's technical 18 U.S.C. 371 -- conspiring, working to subvert a lawful function of government is right there in plain sight."

Garland responded to the Oath Keepers convictions by pledging to hold others accountable for trying to overturn the 2020 election, and the House Select Committee will decide soon whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department against the former president.

"In a way, they're interesting fodder for us to discuss," Woodward said, "but I really think if you get, you know, Garland is there talking about the dedication and efforts that people have made in doing this investigation. Dedication and effort is wonderful. What is most wonderful is evidence, and they have compelling evidence."

