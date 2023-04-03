Trump will only abide by a gag order when 'he finally recognizes the severity of his predicament': biographer

Bloomberg Opinion editor and “TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald" author Tim O'Brien cited only one other occasion in which Donald Trump faced serious legal jeopardy. In that case, he explained, it was Trump and his father, Fred Trump Sr., who were being prosecuted by the justice department for racial discrimination.

Now Trump is in trouble again, only this time, his father isn't here to bail him out.

"You know, there is this myth around him that he has eluded the law time in time again, but the reality is that he's never had this kind of legal artillery lined up on his doorstep," said O'Brien. "I think, of course, he is afraid of it as any person would be who is facing the possibility of being perp-walked in front of the country. And I think he is most likely going to go to the streets in this. So, when he says he will have a press conference and he will make an announcement after he is arraigned, I would look for any dog whistles, as he's already done. He will use racial and racist dog whistles, but I think the real concern here is the extent to which he and the people around him, and some members of his own party, used this to foment violence just like he did on Jan 6th. I think he is cornered. I think when he has exhausted all of these legal remedies and legal strategies to stave this off, the default will be to go to the streets, go to his supporters, and encourage violence."

Jonathan Capehart asked O'Brien if he thought Trump would abide by a gag order, and O'Brien chuckled, saying it would never happen.

"Donald Trump is a lawyer's worst nightmare," he explained. "If he actually abides by a gag order in this case, it will probably mean that he finally recognizes the severity of his predicament. Although, I think this is the least potent of the legal danger that he faces. He doesn't listen to his lawyers. He's never listened to advisers. I don't anticipate him following a gag order."

There has been an ongoing question about whether media will be allowed in the court or if a proceeding will be revealed to the public. There have been arguments on both sides, with some saying if Trump is convicted or acquitted, there would be conspiracy theories on both sides, if the trial isn't televised to the public.

O'Brien explained that Trump is a media addict, so he would want the trial to be public.

"On the other hand, there's a strong chance we will be humiliated in that courtroom, and he won't want that," he continued. Any other defendant would want their rights to be preserved, and transparency might be important in that respect. So, he'll probably be conflicted.

"And remember, he watched what happened to his CFO, Allen Weisselberg. He saw Allen Weisselberg perp-walked in front of cameras, and I think it horrified him, and I don't think he wants that for himself."

O'Brien also said that he thinks Trump will want to sneak in the back door and not be seen, and he'd prefer to make statements after at Mar-a-Lago or a place like that on his own ground with his own people in a more controlled environment.

He closed by calling out Republicans, who are coming to Trump's aide, noting that the GOP used to be the party of "law and order," but now "they're the party of chaos."

See the full interview in the video below or at the link here.