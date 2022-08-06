Trump says Nancy Pelosi gave China an ‘excuse’ with Taiwan visit during Waukesha rally

With the Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducting large-scale military drills after Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, Donald Trump weighed in on the topic Friday evening during a MAGA campaign rally in Wisconsin.

Trump's remarks were made at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds where he was rallying for businessman Tim Michels, who is in a competitive GOP primary for governor against Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who has the support of Mike Pence.

Trump was reportedly bothered after seeing a 2019 photo of Kleefish's daughter dressed up for a high school homecoming dance with the son of Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn, who would go on a year later to refuse attempts to overturn the election.

The same day the White House summoned China Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House, Trump offered his thoughts on Pelosi's trip.

"What was she doing in Taiwan?" Trump asked. "She was China's dream. She gave them an excuse. They've been looking for that excuse, she gave it."

On Tuesday, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was among the 25 GOP Senators who put out a statement of support for Pelosi's visit.

Trump had previously praised Vladimir Putin's strategy in Ukraine only days before Russia's invasion.

"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius,'" Trump said in February. "Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine -- Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful."

"I said, 'How smart is that?'" the former U.S. president continued. "And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force… We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re gonna keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy."

Trump's rally also highlighted his interest in Wisconsin's 63rd state Assembly District. Trump is backing businessman Adam Steen against GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Trump was still pressuring Vos in July to decertify the 2020 election in Wisconsin, even though legal experts say that is impossible and would not change anything.

Last August, Vos traveled on a private plane with Trump to an Alabama rally for Rep. Mo Brooks' Senate campaign. Brooks was booed when he told the crowd to put the 2020 election behind him. Trump subsequently un-endorsed Brooks, who go on to lose to Katie Britt, a candidate Trump endorsed after having said she was "not in any way qualified."

