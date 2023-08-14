'Quite dumb' Trump is 'living on another planet' if he's not considering a plea deal: Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Donald Trump would be a fool to not consider taking a plea deal in the various criminal prosecutions he's facing.

The twice-impeached, thrice-indicted former president faces potentially hundreds of years in prison, and new charges are expected this week in Georgia, but he vowed over the weekend that he would not accept a plea deal because "we did nothing wrong," and called a reporter a "wise guy" for asking about it.

All the same, the "Morning Joe" host said Trump couldn't bluff his way out of his legal predicament.

"He has so many charges against him, and one conviction basically amounts to a life sentence, so if he is not talking about a possible plea deal, he is not a wise guy, in fact he is quite dumb," Scarborough said. "He can't BS his way out of this, almost like he is fighting against the New York Post in 1977. This is so much different."



POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"It really does seem as if he doesn't get it because, again, he is going after the judge as if in the D.C. case as if he wants to be brought up on contempt charges, and he has won in politics by disrupting," Scarborough added. "He ran against a bunch of people who had no clue how to respond to that, and they were in Donald Trump's domain. He owned the stage, he knew how to work the cameras, he knew how to work the crowds. He knew how to do that. Federal court is so completely different, and if he is thinking that he can abuse the judge, that he can start riots, that he can make a mockery of that process, the federal judge will not allow that to happen and, in fact, no federal judge will allow that to happen. We look at other than the one he has in South Florida, we look at the very conservative 11th Circuit. No nonsense, all business on those appeals from [U.S. District Court judge Aileen] Cannon. They are no nonsense, and they reject Trump's statements, and we have a Georgia indictment most likely looming."



Trump brushed off questions about whether he would consider pleading guilty to avoid prison, but Scarborough said he doesn't seem to grasp the gravity of his predicament.

"If he is not thinking about a plea deal, he is living on another planet," Scarborough said, "because he is in such great legal jeopardy and, as papers are reporting this weekend, and, of course, it makes sense, you have four, five indictments coming your way, plus all of the civil charges? He's running out money."

Watch the video below or at this link.





