CNN panel busts Trump for hot topic he avoided in 2-hour Pennsylvania rally rant
Donald Trump (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP)

During a panel discussion on Donald Trump's rally appearance in Pennsylvania on Saturday night, where he recited a litany of complaints about how he has been treated since he left office as well as bragging about his four years as president, one CNN analyst noted one topic the former president only mentioned in passing even though it might have been his most enduring achievement.

Getting right to the point, CNN's Gabby Orr noted Trump had little interest in bragging about his part in overturning Roe v. Wade despite ample opportunities during his two-hour speech.

"Trump, himself, has expressed concern privately about the abortion decision," CNN's Orr told her fellow panelists.

"He was sort of the sole person responsible for Dobbs by nominating the three conservative justices during his White House, but at the end of the day doesn't want to talk about it," she observed.

"If you looked at a transcript of his rally last night you would see only passing mentions of Roe v. Wade and abortion made it into his remarks," she continued. " He didn't talk about it. He hasn't been talking about it. And a lot of these Republican candidates are running away from the issue."

"[GOP gubernatorial nominee] Doug Mastriano is an example," she elaborated. "He has said in debates abortion is his number one issue and yet we haven't heard him give a speech about abortion, mention abortion on the campaign trail other than just in passing, celebrating the Dobbs decision but not going deeply into what that means for voters moving forward."

"It's not a politically motivating issue for Republicans," she concluded.

