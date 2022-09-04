Here's how Trump gets his fans to believe everything he says
Speaking with the Daily Beast's Molly Jong-Fast for her "The New Abnormal" podcast, essayist Evan Puschak -- who founded YouTube channel Nerdwriter1 -- offered up an explanation as to why Donald Trump is able to convince so many of his followers to swallow his lies no matter how outrageous.

On the morning after the former president held yet another rally, this time in Pennsylvania, where he listed off his usual litany of grievances about how he is treated, Puschak explained his analysis of Trump's speech patterns and choice of words that have proven to be remarkably effective with a very specific segment of the American public.

Getting right to the point he explained, "I found a couple of patterns in the way that he organized his sentences to put certain words last, the way that he speaks at a very low reading level so that lots of people can understand.”

Explaining what compelled him to attempt an analysis of Trump's rhetoric and put together a video on it, Puschak told his host, "I was kind of just interested in why this guy was connecting with people. I saw this question that he answered on Jimmy Kimmel, which he didn’t really answer, you know, the way Trump speaks, [but] he gave this two-minute response, not quite an answer, and I just started looking at the language that he was using. I just looked at it and picked it apart piece by piece until I found some patterns and made the video about it.”

Responding to Jong-Fast asking, "Wait, so you think he’s not actually as stupid as he presents?" Puschak disagreed.

"No, I think he is,” he replied.

"I think if there’s one skill he has in communicating, it’s the ability to barrel forward with language and words without stuttering, something that I do all the time when I’m speaking extemporaneously, it gives an illusion of confidence," he elaborated. "That doesn’t mean that he knows where he’s going, right?”

You can listen to a deeper dive into Trump's way with words below:


