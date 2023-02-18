'His loyalty skills are really weak': Trump rants at Ron DeSantis in late-night tirade
Donald Trump

Donald Trump was up late Friday night lashing out at Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the former president complaining that the Florida governor has not been sufficiently loyal to him after the boost he gave to him early in his political career.

Trump had reportedly begun to call DeSantis "Meatball Ron" for unexplainable reasons and now claims that is not going to happen as he battles with his main rival for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination.

In the middle of the night, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to take shots, not only DeSantis, but also former House Speaker Paul Ryan and ex-Florida governor Jeb Bush.

"I will never call Ron DeSanctimonious 'Meatball' Ron, as the Fake News is insisting I will," he wrote.

He then added, "Even though Fox News killing lightweight Paul Ryan is revered by him, Low Energy Jeb Bush is his hero and always at his side, his beaches and State were closed for long periods of time, his testing, testing, testing for the China Virus didn’t work out too well, and his loyalty skills are really weak, it would be totally inappropriate to use the word 'meatball' as a moniker for Ron!"

