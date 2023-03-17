Morning Joe urges Trump to move to Russia after latest America-bashing rant

Donald Trump posted another video attacking the Biden administration and the NATO alliance, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said he's sick of the former president's "hatred for America."

In his video, the former president called for an end to the war in Ukraine, denied that Russia was a threat to the U.S. and defined his domestic foes as "Marxists," at which point the "Morning Joe" host interrupted the video rant in exasperation.

"Blah, blah, blah -- do you know what's boring to me?" Scarborough said. "What's boring is the hatred for America, the hatred for America that you hear spewing from Donald Trump's mouth. Donald Trump hated America before he became president of the United States, talked about how the American dream was dead -- yeah, try telling that to the immigrants, the migrants, the refugees risking their lives to come to the United States of America ... Talk to immigrants that get here, they will tell you about the American dream, it's talked about all over the world. "

"It's crazy, Donald Trump hates America -- listen to him talk about it," Scarborough continued. "The United States, the country, as Fox News anchors used to remind us, the country that fed and -- wait, this country has fed and freed more people than any other planet in the history of the world ... We won World War I, we won World War II with the help of our allies, we were the driving force, we were the arsenal of democracy. Look what we are doing, helping Ukraine push back against war crimes daily, yet all Donald Trump does, all other people do is, they bash the United States of America, they attack the United States military, our men and women in armed forces, they attack our intel community."

"They hate America," he concluded. "By their own words, if they hate it so much, why don't they move to Russia? Russia will take them, they've taken Steven Segal, they'll take Donald Trump and everybody else saying that the U.S. military is going to use helicopters that it used in Afghanistan to kill Americans who voted for Trump. They hate us, they hate America, so why are they still here?"



