It's 'put up or shut up' time for Trump as special master loses patience: former prosecutor
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Appearing very early on Friday morning on MSNBC, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade claimed Donald Trump is being served notice by special master Raymond Dearie to come up with any evidence he has in his attempts to block the DOJ investigation into the theft of sensitive documents.

The day after Dearie gave Trump and his lawyers a deadline to detail what documents he declassified and prove his contention that the FBI planted documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, McQuade said the judge is losing patience with the former president and his legal team.

Speaking with host Sam Stein, she explained, "Judge Dearie made it clear from the start he's not taking any of the nonsense that's been put forward by Trump's lawyers and so he issued a scheduling order yesterday that details all of the things that must happen and the timeline for them."

"It's a pretty tight timeline," she elaborated. "But one of them is, he says... he doesn't say that the FBI planted, but he says, you know, I want you to articulate, you've been given an inventory. What within that inventory, if anything, do you claim was not on the premises when the FBI came for the search warrant and I want you to say that in a sworn statement before the court."

IN OTHER NEWS: J6 committee wins — will get phone records of Arizona GOP boss who was a fake elector: report

"That really is a put up or shut up moment," she added, "Fine, you are making this allegation. But if so, tell us what that is. Say so in a document that is under oath in court. it's time to stop playing games and making accusations. You can say what you want in the media. But here we are in court and we deal with facts here. And so if there is a factual dispute, you need to say so under oath and then we'll hear from the government and we'll litigate that."

"So it's very nice to see, I think, someone hold someone's feet to the fire and, you know, in court truth matters," she concluded.

Watch the video below or at this link.

MSNBC 09 23 2022 05 46 46 youtu.be

SmartNews Video