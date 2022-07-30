Trump inner circle members voluntarily testifying because they see the Jan. 6 investigation is 'getting somewhere': legal expert

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne was asked why investigators looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection are suddenly being deluged with former senior Donald Trump administration more than willing to talk about the former president.
Reacting to reports that former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have all appeared without having been subpoenaed, the legal analyst said the former members of Trump's inner circle see the writing on the wall after weeks of the House select committee hearings.
"What does it tell you that we are now seeing Trump allies and former cabinet members, like Steve Mnuchin and Mike Pompeo, reportedly engaging with the Jan. 6 committee without even having to be served with a subpoena?" host Phang prompted.
"It tells me that the Jan.6 committee is getting somewhere," Alksne replied. "They see it, they know it, and so they would rather go voluntarily than be subpoenaed. Obviously, the committee has some momentum, what's fascinating about what is also coming up this week is there is a whole collection of emails and lawyers who I cannot wait to hear from, who were hiding what they were doing from the White House lawyers."
"A lot of the lawyers involved in the elector scheme, they are also out there sending emails back and forth in the Jan. 6 committee," she elaborated. "They are finding out about them in the New York Times, which is reporting about it. It is almost like there were two sets of lawyers working on the whole elector scheme. One set saying this is completely illegal. And the other side saying it's fake let's put a little smiley face and keep going."
"It is fascinating how it is finally, finally starting to come out," she added.
