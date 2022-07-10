Trump's 'Team Crazy' meeting on Dec. 18 to be focus of House riot committee hearing: Jamie Raskin
Dopnald Trump, Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for AFP)

During an appearance on "Face the Nation: with host Robert Costa, Rep Jamie Raskin (D_MD) hinted at the central topic of Tuesday's House committee hearing on the Jan 6th insurrection.

Getting right to the point after saying he couldn't say much about testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone he conceded, "Well, one of the things that people are going to learn is the fundamental importance of a meeting that took place in the White House on December the 18th."

"And on that day, the group of lawyers, of outside lawyers who have been denominated 'Team Crazy' by people in and around the White House, came in to try to urge several new courses of action, including the seizure of voting machines around the country," he explained. "And, so, some of the people involved in that were Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani was around for part of that discussion. Michael Flynn was around for that."

"But against this 'Team Crazy' were an inside group of lawyers who essentially wanted the president at that point to acknowledge that he had lost the election and were far more willing to accept the reality of his defeat at that point," he added. "So there will be other witnesses coming."

