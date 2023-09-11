Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump boasts that his indictments will only help his re-election chances, but his social media posts suggest he's aware that might not be true.

The former president is scheduled to stand trial in special counsel Jack Smith's election interference case starting on March 4, the day before the Super Tuesday primary election in more than a dozen states, and he again claimed the charges had been brought in two federal courts, as well as Georgia and New York, by President Joe Biden to damage his re-election chances.

"The many Biden Election Interference Cases against me, both Criminal and Civil, are Unconstitutional for many reasons, including the fact that delay for political reasons is a taking away of my RIGHTS, as well as the RIGHTS of a vast majority of the Country whose views and opinions I represent," Trump posted on his Truth Social website.

"Think of it, they could have filed these cases YEARS AGO, but waited until 'campaign season' for maximum negative impact," Trump added. "Now I have two trials scheduled the day before most important SUPER TUESDAY. SCAM!"

Trump is scheduled to stand trial starting Jan. 29 in a business fraud lawsuit brought by New York attorney general Letitia James, with another one set for March 25 in Manhattan in the hush-money case involving porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Another trial is set to begin May 20 in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case filed by the special counsel.

