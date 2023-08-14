'One way or another' Trump will end up with 'no control' over his fate: legal expert

MSNBC's Chuck Rosenberg warned that Donald Trump's tactics to delay or disrupt his criminal prosecutions would eventually meet their limits.

The former president's legal team has sought delays in his criminal proceedings, and he has attacked judges and prosecutors as politically biased against him, but Rosenberg told "Morning Joe" that Trump could not avoid facing trial in all of the cases against him.

"Let me tell you what lies ahead for Mr. Trump, and the road we're on a bumpy and messy, but it leads to a federal courthouse and a trial and a jury where Mr. Trump does not control the rules or the venue, that's where it leads," Rosenberg said. "That's fine if he pleads guilty, but from the perspective of a prosecutor, it's fine if he doesn't. I've probably tried 50 or 60 federal criminal cases because 50 or 60 some-odd defendants don't want to plead guilty guilty -- fine, okay, so be it -- we get paid either way. We go to trial. So even though it's going to be ugly, it's going to be messy, it's going to end up in a federal courtroom, in trial, pursuant to the rules of law and evidence that he doesn't control. That is where this goes."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"The hard thing for the judge, really for everyone who cares about the fair administration of justice between now and then, is that it will be hard to keep this by sort of in line," Rosenberg added. "We get that, the judge understands that. There are graduated punishments that she could impose. She could order a gag rule, hold him in contempt, and if it gets really bad, federal prosecutors have a solution. Remember they superseded charges in the Southern District of Florida, if he is going after witnesses, harassing them, they can charge him with that and supersede the indictment in Washington, D.C. One way or the other, this leads to a federal courtroom and a venue he does not control."

Watch the video below or at this link.





