Trump sending 'dark and ominous' signals to 'wackos': Morning Joe panel

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" were alarmed by Donald Trump's open embrace of Jan. 6 rioters during a campaign rally in Texas on the 30th anniversary of the Branch Davidian siege in Waco.

Political analyst John Heilemann said he spoke to a pastor at the event who believed the deadly FBI siege was a false flag operation to distract from a combination child sex trafficking-cocaine distribution ring operated by Bill Clinton, Jeb Bush, Barack Obama and Hunter Biden, who would have been 23 years old, and host Joe Scarborough marveled at the lurid conspiracy theory.

"The irony of somebody sitting on the site of the Waco compound where David Koresh molested little girls is pretty remarkable," Scarborough said, "12-year-old girls and set fire to the place, and there's satellite photos that show it, but so much of the insanity, the QAnon insanity, and the Republican insanity we see from the most extreme parts of the party, it all started at Waco, and for the irony of QAnoners elevating David Koresh, a guy who sexually molested and raped young girls, to their hero?"

Scarborough recalled the Oklahoma City bombing by right-wing extremist Timothy McVeigh on the two-year anniversary of the fiery end to the Waco siege, when he was serving his first term in Congress, and he remembered calling CNN to correct their reporting that it had been carried out by an Islamic terrorist.

"I called them up, [saying,] 'This isn't an Islamic plot, I've got wackos running around my district that talk about Waco every day like it was the battle of Lexington,'" Scarborough said. "It all started there."



Heilemann pointed out that McVeigh had been present outside the Waco standoff, where he handed out anti-government and pro-gun literature, and he later told investigators he had bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was in retaliation to that government action and 1992 siege in Ruby Ridge, Idaho.

"The Trump thing was dark and ominous, not just to going to Waco, but to go in a period that's considered the anniversary of the whole 51 days [of the siege]," Heilemann said. "That's why people were wigged out about Trump going there, and that war, for a lot of people, is still going on."

Scarborough said the former president plainly showed he was on the side of his supporters who had been criminally charged in the violent attempt to overthrow the government.

"The twisted thing, it ends with the convict choir, elevating other people who actually tried to overthrow the United States government, tried to overflow an election," Scarborough said. "You can draw a straight line from there to here."



