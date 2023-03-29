Morning Joe profanely condemns Trump's open celebration of Jan. 6 'rioters and convicts'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough profanely bashed Donald Trump and his Republican defenders for celebrating Jan. 6 insurrectionists as heroes.

The former president showed a video of jailed rioters singing a song, "Justice for All," and the national anthem during a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, and Trump defended them and raged against "thug" prosecutors -- and the "Morning Joe" host tried to imagine if anyone else had done something similar.

"Can you imagine if the left did this?" Scarborough said. "They have the leading candidate for president, for the nomination for the presidency praising -- they have put together a choir of convicts who beat the sh*t out of cops with an American flag. I'm sorry, I'm sorry, would you like me to say it in a nicer way? They beat the crap out of cops with an American flag, and four died, and their families directly blame the assault [on] the rioters. They defecated in the Capitol."

"Can you imagine if left-wingers did all of that, and then Bernie Sanders says, 'I have a good idea, let's make a choir, we can celebrate the fact that they defecated on the cops, we can do that -- why, that will help us?'" Scarborough continued. "I mean, think about that, what would Newsmax say, what would Fox say, what would all of these right wing -- they are openly praising rioters and convicts."



"This is the hero of the Republican Party, these are the heroes of Donald Trump, these are the heroes of [Marjorie Taylor Greene]," he added. "This is who they love."

