'You ain't seen nothin' yet': Nicolle Wallace says Trump will dial up the 'bat-bleep crazy'

Former President Donald Trump will kick the crazy up to an entirely new level as he navigates all the criminal indictments to try to win a second term in 2024, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace warned in a discussion with former President Barack Obama adviser Ben Rhodes.

This comes after reports that Trump, and Republican-aligned institutions and strategists close to him like the Heritage Foundation, are planning to dismantle all the guardrails that check the power of the executive branch if he manages to retake the office.

"Ben, one of those consequences is the election — and I don't know that people have fully woken up to this — will be about for Trump, his freedom," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "People think the last two elections on Trump's part were bat-bleep crazy? You ain't seen nothing yet."



"I worry a lot about this as well," agreed Rhodes. "The reality — look, you have better legal experts than me. It does seem like the possibility of these trials coming to a conclusion before the election are quite slim, which means if we're going to be in unprecedented territory, not only of a former president indicted, but him running for president for keeping himself out of prison, that's the backdrop of the election. That's scary."

"We've seen in other systems around the world, oftentimes you get the most extreme behavior from a leader who feels like their back is against the wall," said Rhodes, noting that in Russia, Vladimir Putin believes he would be killed if he is no longer in power.

"I'd like to end on a note of hope," Rhodes added. "I've come on here and issued dire warnings of democracy. The issue is, I think the healthiest scenario here — and I'm not just saying this as a Democrat, I'd like there to be nothing more than a sane Republican Party — this is a scenario in which the American people, for a fourth consecutive election, look over the abyss and say, no, we're not going there, we're not doing that, and they turn back Trump at the ballot box. And then the justice system, presumably if the wheels of justice keep churning, render their verdict on Trump himself. And we could find ourselves in a much healthier situation where yes, there's grievance, hatred, structural inequities, but the center will have held, and we'll have held not just in the legal system — shouldn't just look to a Jack Smith to rescue us."

Watch the video below or at the link here.