Trump has reached 'maximum legal and political risk' as his 'moment of truth' has arrived: analyst

According to CNN political analyst Stephen Collinson, Donald Trump is beginning to realize that the walls are closing in on him as multiple criminal investigations into his conduct in both business and as president are coming to a head at a time when his political strength is waning.
As the CNN analyst sees it, the former president's "moment of truth" is quickly arriving.
Following the Trump Organization being on the receiving end of 17 felony convictions related to tax fraud in a Manhattan courtroom, and special counsel Jack Smith assuming control of multiple DOJ investigations of the Jan 6th insurrection and the stolen government documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Collinson stated the former president is "heading for a period of maximum legal and political risk."
"The ex-president has not yet been charged in either probe and there is so far no indication that he will be. But the sense that Trump is approaching a moment of maximum legal peril is being driven both by signs of an increasingly aggressive investigation by special counsel Jack Smith and the realities of a calendar that offers limited time for any potential prosecutions before the 2024 campaign is in full swing," he wrote before adding, "Trump’s already questionable hopes of winning a national election, meanwhile, could absorb new blows with the unveiling of the January 6 committee’s final report next week and its possible criminal referrals to the Department of Justice."
The latest blow, he noted, is a subpoena issued by Smith to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, likely related to Trump's attempt to tamper with the 2020 election results in the Peachtree State.
Ryan Goodman, a professor of law at NYU, told CNN that the Georgia subpoena is telling about where the special counsel is going and the speed he is displaying as he ramps up the investigations.
“This thing is ramping up very steadily and at great pace compared to what was happening before,” he explained. "It’s been over 700 days since the Washington Post published the full hour audio … of that highly incriminating phone call – 700 days for the DOJ to finally get around to subpoena him. When does it happen? Under Jack Smith.”
Added Collinson, "Of the two investigations, legal experts say the one regarding classified documents may move ahead the fastest after several failed attempts by Trump in court to delay it. A judge on Monday formally dismissed Trump’s case challenging the Mar-a-Lago evidence collection and in which she had appointed a special master. That gives the Justice Department full access to tens of thousands of records and other items found among documents marked as classified in Trump’s beach club and private office."
