Trump left behind 'landmines' in the judiciary before he was ousted: legal analyst
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" on Saturday morning, attorney and legal commentator Elie Mystal warned viewers to not expect much in the way of legal coherence from Donald Trump-appointed judges sitting on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals which may take up questions about the stolen government documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago.

With Florida Judge Aileen Cannon appointing a special master -- which legal experts have called into question -- to review top secret documents the DOJ wants to include in their investigation into possible criminal obstruction by the former president, Mystal claimed that if it reached the 11th Circuit, no one knows how it will play out with six of judges being Trump appointees.

Speaking with host Tiffany Cross, Mystal said every case involving Trump has the potential to go the former president's way because there are so many of his appointees populating key courtrooms.

"The DOJ is no longer appealing fighting a special master and they are only asking for a small stay for part of the order. What do you think the DOJ's play is here? What is the reasoning behind that?," host Cross asked.

"They're realizing that the 11th circuit is also infected with Trump judges, right?" Mystal exclaimed. "Aileen Cannon, this district judge was making these horrible, biased corrupt decisions, she was appointed by Trump and confirmed nine days after he lost the election."

"The six judges on the 11th Circuit are Trump judges," he continued. "That is a huge problem. A third of the Supreme Court was appointed by Donald Trump. Every one of the 234 or so judges that Trump appointed is suspect."

"We have to start understanding that these are 234 land mines that Trump left behind in order to potentially blow up our democracy down the road," he elaborated. "These people serve for life. I have said on this program and many programs that one of the key reasons that Trump is not already in jail is that he keeps finding people who are willing to lie, cheat, and debase themselves for him."

"Aileen Cannon is just the latest person who is willing to debase herself, her profession, and her office in service of Donald Trump," Mystal accused. "So he found another one. And he might find some more on the 11th Circuit. He might find some more on the Supreme Court."

"The DOJ is trying to navigate that reality and all I'm trying to say is to get people to understand that reality; that is not new. People who now say the 11th Circuit may be more reasonable, again, you can't count on that. You have to treat every single Trump appointee as suspect until proven otherwise."

