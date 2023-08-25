Morning Joe mocks Trump's 'wildly off' self-reported height and weight: 'I've stood next to him'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laughed at Donald Trump's apparently "self-reported" height and weight in his Georgia booking record.

The 77-year-old former president surrendered Thursday evening to authorities in Fulton County on racketeering and other charges, and the "Morning Joe" and others were suspicious of the report's declaration that Trump stands 6'3 and weighs 215 pounds.

"It was a very sobering moment," Scarborough said of the ex-president's arrival at the jail to be fingerprinted and photographed for a mugshot. "I mean, one of the few moments of levity provided by Donald Trump's staff, self-reported weight and height. I've stood next to him many times. I'm about 6'4 – maybe he is 6'1, maybe he is 6'1-1/2, 6'2, but he is shorter. Staff reported him at 6'3 and a fighting weight of 215."

Oddsmakers set the over-under for Trump's weight before his booking at 278.5 pounds, far above the 244 pounds that White House physician Sean Conley recorded for Trump in 2020.

"That would be like if my staff reported me, 'Describe Mr. Scarborough's appearance,' 'He looks like Robert Redford in 1974' – wildly off," Scarborough added. "So I'm not going to tell you where the over-under is on Donald Trump's weigh-in, but it is a good, let's just say it's a good 70 or 80 pounds higher than what the staff reported."

"I also like the self-reporting of strawberry blonde hair," added co-host Willie Geist. "I thought it was a nice flourish."

