WATCH: Joe Scarborough hilariously impersonates Trump fans obsessing over Kamala Harris

On Monday morning, MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough pulled off a hilarious impression of fans of Donald Trump obsessively perusing stories critical of Vice President Kamala Harris while ignoring the fact that she and President Joe Biden still outpoll the former president in head to head match-ups.

As co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Jonathan Lemire looked on laughing, Scarborough went on an extended rant ridiculing followers of Trump saying disparaging reports about Harris proves "I am a superior as a white man in my mother's basement."

"They [a new report] do a head-to-head matchup with Donald Trump and Joe Biden wins, 44 percent, Donald Trump 41, " the MSNBC host stated, "This reminds me every day, she gets negative headline and not just from Fox News, it is like catnip, I guess, for people."

"You think to yourself, could anybody be as unpopular as vice president of the United States ever in the history of the republic?" he continued. "Then you look: the head-to-head matchup with the guy that we hear about every day. The Florida man [Gov Ron DeSantis] from the right, he's going to win, he's really showed the press, he really showed the teachers. He is really showing people. Then we hear, that the left is scared of him. She beats him in a head-to-head matchup. My point i is that every day, I think we present these false positives. Their [Republicans] numbers are horrible."

