Trump has been 'privately trashing' Dr. Oz as his Senate candidacy goes down the drain: report
Mehmet Oz and Donald Trump (Photom by Ed Jones for AFP)

Former President Donald Trump decided to endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz for an open United States Senate seat in Pennsylvania -- and now he's reportedly fuming that bet did not pay off.

Axios' Jonathan Swan reports that Trump now views Oz as "disloyal" and has been "privately trashing him," while also seeming to disparage his ethnic heritage.

Swan sums up the entire affair by commenting that it's "hard to think of a worse senate endorsement in recent memory than Dr. Oz."

Elections experts have projected that Oz has been defeated by Democratic rival John Fetterman, who visibly struggled during a debate in which he had difficulty speaking coherently at times due to auditory processing issues he's dealt with while recovering from a stroke he suffered earlier this year.

RELATED: Trump's 2024 hopes take a blow as big-money donors see he's 'an anchor on the party': CNN's Alice Stewart

Despite Fetterman's medical condition, Oz struggled to shed the image of himself as a wealthy carpetbagger who parachuted into the state to run for Senate despite residing primarily in New Jersey.

Trump's decision to endorse Oz in Pennsylvania drew a backlash from some of his own supporters who correctly predicted that he would be a weak general election candidate.

