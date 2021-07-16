Frantic Trump aides worried 'drunk' and 'weaving' Giuliani would start breaking valuable White House china: author

Appearing with MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on Friday afternoon, author Michael Wolff described a meeting Donald Trump had with an exceedingly drunk Rudy Giuliani that had the ex-president's aides as worried about him breaking the valuable White House china as they were about the advice he was giving the former commander-in-chief.

Wolff, who is making the cable show rounds to promote his book "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," was asked about the former New York City mayor's antics on election night and pointed out -- as he has done previously -- that the attorney was continually inebriated.

"Let's talk about the chaos," host Mitchell prompted. "When you write that Rudy Giuliani was telling the president that he won, what was happening there? Who was the president listening to? Why did he think he had won the election?"

"Well, one of the -- I was going to say amusing or perhaps horrifying details is that when Rudy was trying to make his case and he was first -- and he was sort of on the phone with the president and making the case to anyone he could -- he was pulled aside by some of Trump's key aides and he was pulled aside into at the White House, the china room," he began.

"And at that moment, Rudy was incredibly drunk, weaving this way and that way," he continued, "And the china, those place settings from every president are very valuable and Trump's aides were obviously, or rightfully concerned about what Giuliani was saying to the president about the election, and giving him this misinformation. But they were also concerned that he was going to break the china."

"Literally break the china in the White House," the MSNBC host pressed.

"Yes, because he was really drunk, " Wolff replied.

Watch below:



