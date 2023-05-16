Morning Joe gloats over Durham's 'humiliating' flop: 'Bad writing and bush-league posturing'
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough gloated over the failure of special counsel John Durham's years-long investigation into the federal probe into Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

Trump-era attorney general William Barr tapped Durham to re-examine how the government investigated possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian election interference, but the $6.5 million probe failed to send a single person to jail and resulted in two acquittals, while a former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty to altering an email that a colleague used to seek court approval for surveillance of a Trump adviser.

"This guy was the longest serving special counsel, four years, and the report [issued Monday] offers us no new charges, no new revelations, not even new suggested rules for the FBI," the "Morning Joe" host said. "I mean, they were so horrible, he didn't even suggest any new rules. He also had investigations into political matters that he ended up offering no advice on, just more bad writing and more bush-league posturing to Trumpers. He relitigated cases that he lost in front of juries he faced in the last four years -- not any convictions. It's another sad, pathetic attempt to make suckers -- and we remember this because we showed their headlines -- he wanted to make suckers of pro-Trump cable news hosts and right-wing newspapers that already got burned pedaling his lies before."

"What was his goal?" Scarborough continued. "His goal was to trash premier law enforcement organizations in America and attack the men and women who serve every day at the Department of Justice. The only good news is at least his four-year taxpayer funded boondoggle, that was funded by working Americans, paying him to walk through the fevered swamps of Trumpism is over. Durham has nothing but a tarnished reputation to show for it, but it underlines, again, the fact, and if you listen to what people are saying about this report on the Trump right, it underlines the fact that, well, they hate the FBI. They've turned the premier law enforcement organization into a political punching bag that they say they want to defund. They want to defund the people that protect us from terrorists, protect us from gangs, that protect us from the people who are actively trying to kill us every day."

"It's just absolutely crazy, and this whole report, what was it to do?" Scarborough added. "It was to trash the FBI, it was to investigate the investigators. It went on longer than the underlying investigation. four years, millions and millions of dollars, and nothing to show for it but some really bad, humiliating headlines for pro-Trump newspapers."

