Trump lawyers' last-ditch bid to delay E. Jean Carroll trial gets slapped down
Donald Trump at Miami International Airport on, Nov. 2, 2020. (Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump suffered yet another courtroom loss on Monday when his attorneys' last-ditch bid to delay the E. Jean Carroll civil rape trial got slapped down presumably for the final time.

As reported by Yahoo News' Caitlin Dickson, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump lawyers' requests to hold off on the trial until the media frenzy surrounding the former president's criminal indictment for business fraud charges had cooled off.

"The threat to President Trump's rights is particularly dire because the coverage of the indictment has repeated a salacious and false allegations (sic) -- exactly what Ms. Carroll alleges in this case," Trump attorneys wrote last week.

It seems that Kaplan didn't buy this line of argument, however, and now the trial will begin next week starting on April 25th.

Kaplan in the past has shown little patience for the Trump team's efforts to delay the trial, as earlier this year he accused them of employing "litigation tactics the effect and probable purpose of which have been to delay Ms. Carroll's actions against him."

Trump has denied that he sexually assaulted Carroll in the late '90s and has claimed that she isn't his "type" physically.

