Trump lawyers' last-ditch bid to delay E. Jean Carroll trial gets slapped down

Donald Trump at Miami International Airport on, Nov. 2, 2020. (Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com)
Former President Donald Trump suffered yet another courtroom loss on Monday when his attorneys' last-ditch bid to delay the E. Jean Carroll civil rape trial got slapped down presumably for the final time.
"The threat to President Trump's rights is particularly dire because the coverage of the indictment has repeated a salacious and false allegations (sic) -- exactly what Ms. Carroll alleges in this case," Trump attorneys wrote last week.
It seems that Kaplan didn't buy this line of argument, however, and now the trial will begin next week starting on April 25th.
Kaplan in the past has shown little patience for the Trump team's efforts to delay the trial, as earlier this year he accused them of employing "litigation tactics the effect and probable purpose of which have been to delay Ms. Carroll's actions against him."
Trump has denied that he sexually assaulted Carroll in the late '90s and has claimed that she isn't his "type" physically.
Chairman Jordan's unusual hearting in Manhattan, which began Monday morning, is expected to highlight victims of crime in attempt to paint New York City as dangerous and DA Bragg as not doing his job, despite statistics that show the nation's largest city is also one of its safest.
Jordan has no oversight authority over an elected state or county official.
"Let me be very clear," said Nadler, a Democrat who represents New York City, as he began his opening statement (video below). "We are here today in lower Manhattan for one reason and one reason only: The chairman is doing the bidding of Donald Trump."
"Committee Republicans designed this hearing to intimidate and deter the duly-elected District Attorney of Manhattan from doing the work his constituents elected him to do. They have demanded access to the inner workings of an ongoing criminal case, information to which they know that they are not entitled. They have subpoenaed a witness who used to work for the district attorney whom they know cannot answer their questions, and they have earned a lawsuit they risks future congressional oversight."
Nadler said Republicans on the committee have "perpetuated the anti-semitic and racist tropes that Mr. Trump has directed at both the prosecutor and the judge in this case, they are using their public offices and the resources of this committee to protect their political patron Donald Trump. It is an outrageous abuse of power. It is to use the chairman's favorite term, a weaponization of the House Judiciary Committee."
Nadler also accused Jordan of using his committee "to undermine" the judicial "process as it unfolds," calling the chairman' actions "cynical, unethical, and given the violence unleashed on the capital by the former president, just plain dangerous."
"Now we grieve for the victims of violent crime here in Manhattan and everywhere. But it is shameful that the Republicans of this committee would use the pretext of violent crime as an excuse to play tourists in New York and bully the district attorney and it is particularly disgraceful that they would use this pretext after doing nothing, nothing to stop the gun violence that terrorizes our nation."
Nadler noted there have been "at least 146 mass shootings this year alone," more "than days so far this year."
"Three people were shot dead and five others injured at Michigan State University. Three children and three teachers were shot and killed at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee. Five people are dead and eight others including two police officers are injured after a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. These tragedies have taken place in nearly every corner of our nation."
"Unlike our Republican colleagues, Democrats have consistently advanced policies that make all of our communities including New York, safer places to live, to work, to worship, and to go to school. Last Congress over the objection of every Republican here today, we passed the first gun violence prevention package in decades. We can and must do more. We must pass universal background checks. We must implement red flag laws to keep guns away from those who are a danger to themselves and others and we must reinstate the assault weapons ban. Each of these proposals are overwhelmingly popular with the American public and each is opposed by House Republicans."
Before the hearing began, Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine noted, "Jim Jordan could have done today’s sham hearing near his home in Columbus (murder rate 3x NYC) Or Jacksonville (3.5x NYC) Or Ft. Worth (2x NYc) But he’s holding it in Manhattan. Because it’s not really about public safety. It’s about undermining the prosecution of Trump."
Early Monday morning, CNN's Daniel Dale published a deep dive into NYC crime statistics amid Jordan's claims. In part, Dale writes, "Violent crime in Manhattan and New York City is far below record levels," "Most categories of major crime in Manhattan, though not all, are down so far in 2023." He also lists dozens of big cities where the murder rate is far higher than New York City's.
A sudden one-day delay in the Dominion Voting System's defamation suit against Fox News has led many to speculate that the parties could be trying for a last-minute settlement negotiation. The Washington Postreported that this was the purpose of the delay, although on Monday Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis told jurors to expect to return tomorrow for proceedings.
Still, Salon reported, legal experts argue Fox News could be feeling the heat — and the rational decision would have been to pursue a settlement a long time ago, which they failed to do during mediation last December and, as recently as a few weeks ago, it appeared an option that didn't appear to be remotely on the table.
"Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman tweeted that the case could be a candidate for a settlement because 'Dominion has a killer case on liability but seeking damages that are hard to justify.' A big settlement offer from Fox 'could make sense for both," he wrote," reported Salon.
"Attorney Bradley Moss added that 'trials are a wild card' and there is a 'non-trivial chance the pre-trial rulings get reversed on appeal and the whole thing is tossed.' Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote that Fox 'should have pursued this strategy long ago, settling before damaging emails and texts became part of the public record.' Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig, a CNN legal analyst, said on Sunday that 'there's something about being on the eve of trial that can really sober up both parties.'"
Dominion was accused repeatedly by guests on Fox News of being part of a secret scheme to rig the election, with little to no pushback from hosts, even as many behind the scenes said in private communications they knew there was no evidence for it. The lawsuit was originally seeking $1.6 billion in damages, but a Fox email over the weekend indicates Dominion may no longer pursue the $600 million lost-profits component of the damages at trial.
Fox's legal problems were complicated even further by a lawsuit from a former Tucker Carlson producer, Abby Grossberg, who alleges the network's lawyers counseled her to mislead investigators in a deposition on the Dominion case.
The outcome of the case, or a settlement that resolves it before trial, would have significant implications for the right-wing cable network. Another elections equipment company, Smartmatic, has a $2.7 billion lawsuit ready to go against Fox, and it would likely be influenced by the outcome of the Dominion lawsuit. Meanwhile, this all comes at a time when Fox is seeking to renew and increase its licensing fees with major cable service providers, which constitutes the bulk of the network's revenue, and their current legal problems could jeopardize their leverage in these talks.
A fundraiser for the family of Ralph Yarl, 16, a Black teenager police say was shot twice by a white man after he mistakenly rang his doorbell, has reached nearly $1 million.
Yarl was shot in Kansas City on April 13 when he went to collect his sibling from a home and accidentally went to the wrong address. The incident has outraged the community.
As Yarl was already bleeding on the ground, police said the man shot him again. Police called it an error, Yarl's family say it was a hate crime.
“This was not an ‘error’; this was a hate crime. You don’t shoot a child in the head because he rang your doorbell. The fact that the police said it was an ‘error’ is why America is the way it is,” said Dr. Faith Spoonmore, who is Yarl's aunt.
In a GoFundMe she started for her nephew, Spoonmore wrote that after he was shot, Yarl "was then able to get up and run to the neighbor's house, looking for help."
"Unfortunately, he had to run to three different homes before someone finally agreed to help him after he was told to lie on the ground with his hands up," she wrote.
"Ralph Pual Yarl is a fantastic kid, and I am not just saying this because he is my nephew. He truly is. At school, he is a member of the Technology Student Association and Science Olympia Team. Jazz and competition band," Spoonmore wrote. "He is a section leader in the marching band; a scholar and one of the top base clarinet players in Missouri. He recently earned Missouri All-State Band recognition with an honorable mention. He plays multiple instruments in the metropolitan youth orchestra. He is a 2022 Missouri scholar academy alumni. Ralph can often be found with a musical instrument. He loves them all."
But now, life for Yarl looks a lot different. "Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally," she wrote. "The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable. He is our miracle. We have heard these types of stories many times, and unfortunately, most black boys are not alive to get another chance."
The GoFundMe she started for Yarl had raised $949,414 by Monday and is still climbing.
According to reports, the man who shot Yarl was taken to police headquarters briefly to provide a statement but was released shortly after without charge.