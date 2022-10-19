'Campaigning with dumpster fires': CNN panel roasts GOP's refusal to disavow 'crackpot' candidates

A CNN panel on Wednesday roasted the Republican Party for embracing candidates who once would have been considered fringe, but who are now directly in the party's mainstream.

While discussing the GOP's embrace of candidate Herschel Walker despite allegations from his own son that he repeatedly threatened to murder his own family, panelist Gloria Borger said the party's entire ethos was about seizing power.

"This is the goal, they want control of the Senate," she said. "That is above all else. They'll stand by Herschel Walker and there's no other choice for them."

Fellow panelist John Avlon suggested that former President Donald Trump had shown Republicans that it is entirely possible to win with baldly unethical and morally compromised candidates so long as they apply the right amount of shamelessness in defending them.

"Look, you're campaigning with a dumpster fire," he said of Walker. "They've gotten used to campaigning with dumpster fires and they're willing to say that -- Republicans say, what do you expect me to do, endorse a Democrat? The idea that used to drive things when it comes to independents is thinking about voting for the person, not the party. Now it's party above all else, even when it's a crackpot or someone who is incompetent."

