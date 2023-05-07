Attorneys for E. Jean Carroll have asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to force former President Donald Trump to comply with an order to take down specific social media posts about his civil rape trial.

In a court filing on Sunday, attorney Roberta Kaplan noted that some of Trump's posts on Truth Social were "about stuff that has no business being spoken about."

The attorney said she objected to the posts remaining public on the platform.

"For the reasons previously stated, we continue to object to Mr. Trump's public statements about evidence the Court held to be inadmissible at trial and remain concerned about the prejudice that his statements may have already caused Plaintiff in these proceedings," the letter to the judge stated.

Joe Tacopina previously told the judge that he would speak to Trump about the social media posts.

The judge has called the social media posts "a new source of potential liability" for Trump. In the posts, Trump refers to the trial as a scam.