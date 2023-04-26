'Entirely inappropriate': Judge in rape trial calls out Trump's Truth Social rants

It didn't take long for Donald Trump to be reprimanded in court for his rants on Truth Social. Trump sounded off Wednesday against writer E. Jean Carroll, moments before she was expected to testify in her civil rape case against him.

"The E. Jean Carroll case, Ms. Bergdorf Goodman, is a made up SCAM," he wrote.

His rant came up in court immediately, with Carroll's lawyer Robbie Kaplan reading it to the judge.



Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is no relation to the lawyer, called Trump's comments "entirely inappropriate."

Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina said he'll "try to address that with my client" and request that he stop talking about this case publicly. Trump is not attending the trial.

"Well, I hope you're more successful," Judge Kaplan continued. He noted Trump "may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability. ... And I think you know what I mean."

Trump has already been warned about social media posts and other actions that appeared to try to intimidate people involved in his criminal case involving hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

The judge had asked Tacopina on the first day of the trial to ask his client whether he would be testifying in the case or coming to court, giving him the opportunity to comment under oath.