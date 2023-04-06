'Peaceful' Jan. 6 is reason Tennessee Dems should be expelled for using a bullhorn: Ed Henry

Disgraced former Fox News host Ed Henry, now of Real America's Voice, compared three Democrats who protested on the Tennessee House floor to Jan. 6 protesters who he said "peacefully" demonstrated.

Henry made the remarks on Thursday prior to a vote to expel Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, Justin Jones of Nashville, and Justin Pearson of Memphis. The three had spoken out about gun control on the House floor during a protest over the recent mass shooting at a Christian school.

During a Thursday interview, Just the News editor Joseph Weber reported that many considered the potential expulsions to be extreme.

"As I think about it, it's not extreme, Joe, because on January 6th, people were peacefully and patriotically protesting, as Donald Trump said in his remarks," Henry disagreed. "That was what [then-President Donald Trump] told them, peacefully."

"And people went to jail, and people are still sitting in jail. And some without any bail and all the rest of it. We've talked about these jails," he continued. "And I know that might be an extreme comparison, but not really."

Henry suggested that the Democrats had not peacefully protested because they used a bullhorn.

"Some of the video, by the way, in some of these states, it did get a little violent," he insisted. "I'm not saying it was January 6th all over again. But you know, so what's good for the goose is good for the gander."

"You want to throw these people in jail and throw away the key when it's a Republican, when it's a Trump supporter," he added. "They want to throw Donald Trump in jail."

Watch the video from Real America's Voice at this link.