'Have at it': J6 Committee Dem dares House GOP to come after their work

On Monday's edition of MSNBC's "All In," former Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) tore into Republicans trying to discredit the work of the House January 6 Select Committee, on which she served as a key member.

This comes amid reports that Republicans are planning a massive new subcommittee to investigate whether the investigations into Trump and January 6 were appropriate in the first place — and as Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), a key figure implicated by the investigation in the plot to overturn the election, says he would not recuse himself from any such probe if he got that assignment.

"I wonder your first thought, as someone who served in this committee, watching the gavel change hands, and someone like Scott Perry, who really does seem quite complicated, or at least at the center of what you are investigating, possibly being in a position to sort of launch, you know, probes directed at the very entity that is currently in position of his phone," said anchor Chris Hayes.

"The very first thing that comes to mind, you know, watching the things that played out over an entire week to select the Speaker, and all the back and forth, you know, the factions within the party — this is going to be a Congress that is filled with grievances and not governing," said Luria. "I don't see how Kevin McCarthy is actually going to get anything accomplished. There is a long list of grievances including this committee to investigate the investigators."

Luria added that she "would not be a bit surprised" if Republicans "come after me and my colleagues for performing our duties on that committee. And, you know, let them have at it."

"The truth is, you know we, performed the work we have to do to cover the facts so we are on the right side of history," said Luria.

