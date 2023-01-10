'Gave away everything -- including his dignity': House Dem mocks Kevin McCarthy for caving to GOP hardliners

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) on Monday mocked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for giving members of the House Freedom Caucus everything they wanted, which he said would severely hinder his ability to lead effectively.

In an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, McGovern accused House Republicans of passing a new rules package that "really benefits the most extreme fringe elements of their caucus."

McGovern points to new House rules that will make it easier to pass bills weakening environmental regulations as one of the important consequences of McCarthy's capitulation.

"They paved their way to bring up a number of bills under close rules that will make it easier for pollutants to pollute," McGovern said in the interview.

McGovern also shared his point of view that McCarthy's concessions in January are going to only be the start of a long 2023 of concessions. He predicted more GOP gridlock for the throughout the year.

"I think that what you saw last week's gonna become commonplace," said McGovern. "Everything is going to be this big drama. Even if this rolls back, they will be twisting arms, breaking up until the last minute, to make sure everybody was in place."

McGovern also called upon the centrist wing of the Republican party to own up to the power that McCarthy has ceded to the Freedom Caucus.

"Some of the so-called moderates don't understand what McCarthy gave away," he said. "McCarthy gave away everything, including his dignity, in this process gave it away to this fringe group of people who tried to overturn our election, who are the insurrectionists and who represent the most intolerant wing of the Republican party."

Watch the video below or at this link.